Dragon Ball Shares Closer Look at New Super Saiyan 3 Design

Dragon Ball Daima has debuted a new take on Super Saiyan 3 Goku with its new anime, and now fans have gotten a much closer look at this new design for Goku Mini. Dragon Ball Daima is speedily approaching the final episode of its new anime series, and fans have seen Goku taking on some tough foes thus far. But this current fight against the Supreme Demon King Gomah has started to push Goku even further beyond with the reveal of a brand new transformation. Even with that, Super Saiyan 3 Goku is still making its mark after all this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Saiyan 3 Goku Mini made its debut in the final few episodes of Dragon Ball Daima, but it was unfortunately overshadowed by the debut of Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta earlier in the series. Then it was further overshadowed by the canonical debut of Super Saiyan 4 Goku as the battle continued as well. Fans got to enjoy Super Saiyan 3 Goku Mini for a short time in the fight against Gomah, and now fans have gotten a closer look at this new design as crafted by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru.

Diseño de Goku Super Saiyajin 3 por parte del diseñador de personajes de Dragon Ball Daima Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. pic.twitter.com/0QmfFixXb9 — Simplemente DB (@DB_Simplemente) February 16, 2025

How Strong Is SSJ3 Goku Mini in Dragon Ball Daima?

Super Saiyan 3 has proven to be a powerful form within the Demon Realm as Vegeta had used the transformation to quickly end a fight with the Second Demon World’s Tamagami. But when Goku used the form in Dragon Ball Daima‘s climax, it had only temporarily closed the gap in power between he and Gomah. The Tertian Oculus has given the Supreme Demon King a powerful magic that has overwhelmed all of his opponents so far, and it was the same for Super Saiyan 3 Goku Mini in this case too. Gomah was just simply too strong.

Super Saiyan 3 was as high as the Saiyans could go to during the events of Dragon Ball Daima as it’s set not long after the events of the Majin Buu arc, but shortly before the events of the Battle of Gods arc that kicked off Dragon Ball Super. This meant that Goku and Vegeta really had a ceiling for how strong they could get, and what ultimately made the debut of Super Saiyan 4 all the more exciting as it was something fans had never expected to see given the anime’s place on the overall Dragon Ball timeline.

Toei Animation

Super Saiyan 3 Is Cool Again

Dragon Ball Daima might not have focused too much on the Super Saiyan 3 transformation, but it ultimately made it cool again after all these years. The transformation was often skipped over in favor of much stronger forms we’d see later on, so future appearances of this fan favorite form had been limited to only a few occasions when Goku was trying his best to maintain his stamina. But its toll on Goku and Vegeta also meant that we don’t get to see it in action as often as we’d like.

That’s changed with Dragon Ball Daima as not only are Majins using the form in hilarious new ways, but we got to see Vegeta use it for the first time in franchise history. Super Saiyan 4 might be taking up most of the attention as the anime heads into its climax, but it did a lot of work to make the Super Saiyan 3 form as prominent as when it was debuted in Dragon Ball Z all those years ago. It’s back to being seen as special once more even with these tinier bodies.