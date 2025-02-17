Dragon Ball Reveals Closer Look at Super Saiyan 4 Goku Design

Dragon Ball Daima has unleashed a new version of Super Saiyan 4 Goku with its latest episode, and the anime has shared a much closer look at this new transformation’s design to help celebrate. Dragon Ball Daima has been in the works for much longer than fans might expect, and those behind the scenes were hoping to craft a brand new series separate from all of the events of the then in development Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. But while it has been new, the team also wanted many of the anime’s elements to feel familiar to older fans as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Daima was developed to parallel Dragon Ball GT in many ways as Dragon Ball producer Akio Iyoku even revealed in an interview that the Dragon Ball team wasn’t even expecting franchise creator Akira Toriyama to be involved with this new series at all. With his involvement and the parallels to Dragon Ball GT, the Super Saiyan 4 form has now officially made its debut within the official Dragon Ball canon. Check out the designs for Super Saiyan 4 Goku Mini, developed by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, below as spotted by @SupaChronicles on X and Anime Ajay.

Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Mini) Official Character Designs Sheets by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru



(via Anime Ajay) pic.twitter.com/v17kx4Xdom — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) February 17, 2025

Super Saiyan 4 Goku Mini Debuts in Dragon Ball Daima

Dragon Ball Daima is set to end in just two more episodes, and Goku and the other fighters are now in the climax of the fight against Supreme Demon King Gomah. The Tertian Oculus has now boosted his magic to the point where he was easily overwhelming each of the fighters, and thus Neva decided to help things along a bit. As Super Saiyan 3 Goku struggled to deal any real damage to Gomah, Neva used his magic to spark a new kind of transformation within Goku. This turned out to be a new version of the Super Saiyan 4 transformation for Goku’s Mini form.

Although this transformation brings Dragon Ball GT’s previously exclusive Super Saiyan 4 into the official Dragon Ball canon as overseen by Akira Toriyama, it’s yet to be revealed if this new transformation is indeed going to be known as Super Saiyan 4. While it more resembles the kind of God ki that emerges when Goku transforms into Super Saiyan God, it returns to the beastly kind of nature that made Super Saiyan 4 so popular during its initial debut all those years ago. So there’s still a potential to see this form again in the future in some unknown way.

Toei Animation

What’s Next for Dragon Ball Daima?

Although the official canon debut of Super Saiyan 4 Goku is a big deal, it still was nowhere near enough to deal any kind of real damage to Supreme Demon King Gomah as he brought Goku back to his base level at the end of Episode 18. There are now two more episodes to go as this new anime will officially be coming to an end with Episode 20 on February 28th in Japan. If you wanted to check out the final episode as soon as it releases, you’ll be able to check it out with Crunchyroll and Hulu (with the final episode coming to Netflix at a later date).

There’s still a chance that Dragon Ball Daima has even more surprises up its sleeves before it all comes to an end as the fight against Gomah is nowhere near its end yet. There is about to be a new wish made on the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls, and that’s likely going to shake things up in some big ways as well.