Dragon Ball Reveals Closer Look at Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta Design

Dragon Ball Daima has been shaking up the Dragon Ball franchise in some major ways with each new episode, and now fans have gotten a much closer look at one of the biggest shake ups yet with Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta. Dragon Ball Daima has wrapped up its final episodes for the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will be returning in January with the second half of its run. The series ended the year on one of its biggest reveals thus far, however, as Vegeta had been hiding his own take on the Super Saiyan 3 form right under Goku’s nose this entire time.

Dragon Ball Daima continued the fight between Vegeta and the Second Demon World Tamagami, and while it had seemed like Vegeta was getting ready to take another crucial loss to a big enemy, the tables were turned in Episode 12. Vegeta unleashed his secretly obtained Super Saiyan 3 form and quickly brought an end to the battle. Now this new design has shared a much closer look thanks to character design sheets from designer Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru (as spotted by @kamisamaexp on X) that reveal a better look at this new Vegeta form.

Dragon Ball Debuts Super Saiyan 3 Vegeta

Dragon Ball Daima reset both Goku and Vegeta’s abilities with the start of the newest anime. The two of them have since not only figured out how to move within their smaller child bodies since being turned into children, but have also had to overcome some of the limits within the Demon Realm. With this new series set not long after the events of the Majin Buu arc, it also meant that Goku and Vegeta would not have any access to the god forms seen in Dragon Ball Super. So Super Saiyan and its stronger variants were going to be much more important as a result.

With Goku getting the majority of the attention in the fights thus far, we have seen him slowly regain his strength to the point where it was likely that he would return to Super Saiyan 3 form before it was all over. So it was certainly a surprise to see Vegeta using this form first as it was something we never got to see Vegeta use in either the original Dragon Ball Z series or Dragon Ball Super later as he seemed to skip right over this form for some reason. Now it’s been rectified with this debut.

Vegeta Using Super Saiyan 3 Is a Game Changer

Vegeta using Super Saiyan 3 is something fans have been wanting to see since the early Dragon Ball Z days. Dragon Ball Daima has been making some significant changes to ideas fans have had for a long time with each episode, but this is the strongest example of the king of material that fans who skipped out on the series have been missing just because Goku and the others were turned into children. It’s one of Vegeta’s biggest moments in the Dragon Ball franchise by far.

Now with this debut helping to fill in the gaps of time between the Majin Buu and Battle of Gods arc, Dragon Ball fans now have an explanation as to why Vegeta never used Super Saiyan 3 before. It’s not that he skipped over it in favor of the god transformations, it’s because he had mastered it already and saw no use for it in standard battles. It’s much like how Goku uses his own Super Saiyan 3 form. It’s not efficient when it comes to Ki usage in exchange for that burst of power, but in that child body, Vegeta had no choice but to go all out.