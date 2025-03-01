Dragon Ball Daima: Vegeta Renames Super Saiyan 3 (And It’s Hilarious)

The Prince of All Saiyans did what many anime fans thought would be impossible in Dragon Ball Daima when he unveiled his Super Saiyan 3 transformation. In taking on one of the Demon Realm’s Tamagami, Vegeta revealed that he had attained the form following the fight against Majin Buu thanks to some serious training. With the former villain using the power against Gomah, the Dragon Ball Daima finale doesn’t feature the Saiyan Prince using Super Saiyan 3 but it does see Vegeta giving it a hilarious new name perfect for the anime royalty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch Dragon Ball Daima’s series finale, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Thanks to Goku’s Super Saiyan 4 and a last-minute assist from Majin Kuu, Gomah is defeated and loses the power of the Evil Third Eye. In picking up the pieces from the Demon Realm adventure, Kuu is made the new king and the Z-Fighters are able to return to their world. Before leaving the underworld locale, Vegeta and Goku butt heads in a hilarious fashion wherein the former is able to rename Super Saiyan 3 in a way that only the Saiyan Prince could.

Toei Animation

Super Saiyan Bargain Sale

After the two pure-blooded Saiyans argue over Goku keeping Super Saiyan 4 a secret, Son admonishes Vegeta for using Super Saiyan 3 in a similar fashion. Not thrilled with how Goku describes the transformation, Vegeta claims that it should be dubbed “Ultra Vegeta 1,” giving it a title that no anime fan would have thought of. Not that Vegeta has used the power of Super Saiyan 3 in Dragon Ball Daima, it will be interesting to see if he employs the form in Dragon Ball Super’s future.

Of course, “Ultra Vegeta 1” isn’t the only time that the Saiyan Prince has gone “Ultra.” During Dragon Ball Super’s Granolah The Survivor Arc, Vegeta manages to discover a new transformation thanks to training with Beerus the God of Destruction. Dubbed “Ultra Ego,” the form gives Vegeta purple hair and a visage that makes him look somewhat like his Super Saiyan 3 aesthetic. Despite appearing in the manga, Ultra Ego has yet to be animated so shonen fans are still waiting to see Vegeta’s ultimate form arrive on the small screen.

Where Will “Ultra Vegeta 1” Return?

While the shonen manga and its anime adaptation don’t have plans to focus on Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation, gamers will have the chance to jump into this form in the near future. Vegeta’s latest form is coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which shonen fans might be surprised to see considering the game was initially released in 2017. Despite almost being ten years old, the action-rpg still has plenty of gas in the tank.

Want to see what future transformations might be lying in wait for the Z-Fighters? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.