Dragon Ball Fans Pay Tribute to Anime’s Late Narrator Brice Armstrong

Earlier today, fans of Dragon Ball were hit with some unimaginable news. At the age of 85, voice […]

Earlier today, fans of Dragon Ball were hit with some unimaginable news. At the age of 85, voice actor Brice Armstrong passed away. ComicBook.com can confirm the artist passed away this month from natural causes, and fans are reeling from the reveal.

If you head over to social media, you will find all sorts of tributes to the Dragon Ball actor. Over the years, Armstrong became heavily involved with the franchise, but his first gig was narrating the original Dragon Ball anime. He went on to revisit the role for the anime’s films, and he even joined Dragon Ball Z to voice Captain Ginyu.

Of course, fans are sad to see such a beloved member of the Dragon Ball family pass away. The actor helped set the tone for the anime overseas as he narrated Funimation’s English dub. The famous version ushered Goku into Western pop culture decades ago, and many young fans were introduced to the Saiyan by Armstrong.

Now, those very same fans are taking to social media to honor the late actor. As you can see in the slides below, Armstrong’s legacy lives on with anime fans everywhere, and they will not forget his tenure with Dragon Ball.

