Dragon Ball Fans Pay Tribute to Anime’s Late Narrator Brice Armstrong

Earlier today, fans of Dragon Ball were hit with some unimaginable news. At the age of 85, voice actor Brice Armstrong passed away. ComicBook.com can confirm the artist passed away this month from natural causes, and fans are reeling from the reveal.

If you head over to social media, you will find all sorts of tributes to the Dragon Ball actor. Over the years, Armstrong became heavily involved with the franchise, but his first gig was narrating the original Dragon Ball anime. He went on to revisit the role for the anime’s films, and he even joined Dragon Ball Z to voice Captain Ginyu.

Of course, fans are sad to see such a beloved member of the Dragon Ball family pass away. The actor helped set the tone for the anime overseas as he narrated Funimation’s English dub. The famous version ushered Goku into Western pop culture decades ago, and many young fans were introduced to the Saiyan by Armstrong.

Now, those very same fans are taking to social media to honor the late actor. As you can see in the slides below, Armstrong’s legacy lives on with anime fans everywhere, and they will not forget his tenure with Dragon Ball.

Never Forget

RIP Brice Armstrong

The words he says here stuck with me ever since I first heard them and to this day I think they’re extremely true to anyone doing VO.

Thank you for all of your work, it will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/fpcToMq7kW — Bart/stay night !!3 DAYS!! (@Bartosz_Gawlik) January 20, 2020

Rest Easy

Thank You Brice Armstrong for Your Hard Work

You were the Best Dub Ginyu & Best Dub Lord Slug

Now You May Rest Easy Sir. pic.twitter.com/DfGGSAAug1 — Zurku | ズーク (@UpZurku) January 20, 2020

A True Talent

Voice actor Brice Armstrong, narrator of the English dub of DragonBall and the voice of Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball Z, has passed away at the age of 84.



Source: @AnimeNewsNet pic.twitter.com/n5YBVjx3UB — DragonBallArt&Tidbits (@DBArtAndTidbits) January 20, 2020

An Emotional Goodbye

Actually crying about the passing of Brice Armstrong, he’s been such an iconic voice through my whole life. Rest In Peace Brice, thank you for one of my favorite narrator voices of all time, & being the best Captain Ginyu, you were a huge part of my childhood, thank you so much — Dom (@StaticOnSet) January 20, 2020

Living On Through Us

Brice Armstrong the voice actor of @FUNimation has died, he was 84.😔 Armstrong is best known for anime as the voice of the narrator from #DragonBall and Captain Ginyu from #DragonBallZ. He will be missed R.I.P. but his voice will live on for now. — Miguel Muniz (@MiguelM58911760) January 20, 2020

Defining a Classic

Brice Armstrong has passed away age 84. He was the voice of Captain Ginyu, Lord Slug, and most impactful for me the narrator for the original Dragon Ball. His storybook voice really defined the mood of Funi’s dub of that show for me.https://t.co/d1yQCrGs9m — KBABZ (@KBABZonTV) January 20, 2020

A Childhood Friend