Dragon Ball Announces High-End Denim Jean Collection

When it comes to outfits, Dragon Ball is simpler than fans give it credit for. The anime has some very eccentric costumes, yes, but they’re more tame than others. In fact, the heroes behind Dragon Ball have even been known to wear jeans on occasion, but their denim has nothing on one recent collection.

After all, the brand Naked & Famous is pursuing their own Dragon Ball fashion line, and it is all about denim.

Recently, the growing brand hit up Instagram to share their denim dreams with fans. Naked & Famous will have a full-on Dragon Ball Z collection, and fans of quality denim are geeking out.

The upcoming collection will feature a pair of jeans inspired by Vegeta to start, and the Saiyan can be found hidden all over the pants. For one, the rear tag on the jeans featured an embossed image of Vegeta, and that is just the start. The button which fastens the jeans is printed to look like the Four-Star Dragon Ball. Of course, Naked & Famous has put Shenron on the jean’s inner tag to highlight the Dragon Ball collaboration, and fans are loving the deep blue wash of these jeans.

So far, there is no word on when this collection will go live or if it will feature other character-centric jeans. Goku would be a solid choice for Naked & Famous to use as a muse, and Bulma would surely inspire some bomb skinny jeans. For now, all fans know is that these Vegeta jeans will go live in the Fall, so fans can save up a bit before going all in on this rugged Dragon Ball denim.

