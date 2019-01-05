Comic Book Artist Gives Dragon Ball One Viral Makeover

The world of Dragon Ball is huge indeed, and fan art for the franchise runs the gamut, but comic book artist’s RB Silva‘s recent work stands tall among all of it.

Silva rang in the new year over on Instagram with an incredible ensemble of Dragon Ball fan art featuring the likes of folks from Master Roshi to Bulma to young Goku and Krillin to Launch. While it looks like Silva didn’t polish the work to perfection — Bulma’s eyes look a little strange, for example — it’s still an astounding piece of work.

You can check out the full piece, as well as several closeups Silva posted, below:

Even better? Silva has posted what appears to be an unfinished second composition that features an uncolored Goku, Vegeta, Tien, and more. You can check out that second set of artwork below:

Silva’s work might look familiar if you’re a fan of Marvel Comics. The comic book publisher has recently featured his work in books like Uncanny X-Men, X-Men: Blue, Champions, Infinity Wars: Fallen Guardian, and more. He regular serves as penciller or cover artist on a number of titles.

As for the Dragon Ball franchise, the anime film Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now playing in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16th, and tickets for the film are currently available.

What do you think of Silva’s work here? Any particular designs call out to you? Let us know in the comments!