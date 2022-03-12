Dragon Ball Fan Customizes Car To Honor Bardock

Bardock has been making the rounds lately in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super, despite the fact that he died decades ago in the anime Shonen series of Dragon Ball Z. With the father of Goku having new tales from his past revealed as a part of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, one fan was able spot a custom made vehicle that not only honored Bardock but ingeniously recreated the Saiyan’s scouter which he used as one of the toughest members of Frieza’s army.

If you aren’t keeping up with the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, the printed story has shown a light side to Bardock, with Goku’s father taking the opportunity to protect Granolah and his mother when the planet Cereal was under siege from both the Saiyans, the Frieza Force, and the criminal organization known as the Heeters. With the latest arc placing Bardock into the spotlight, many fans have theorized that this might be the perfect opportunity to bring Goku’s dad back to the land of the living, with Dragon Ball certainly being no stranger to bringing heroes and villains back from the grave over the course of its history.

Reddit User Balthanes saw this custom Dragon Ball car that ingeniously uses one of the tail lights to exhibit the scouter of Bardock, who used the technology of the Frieza Force while traveling across the galaxy and taking over planets alongside the other warriors of the Saiyan Race:

One of the strangest parts of Bardock’s life came about thanks to a television special that revealed that Frieza’s blast didn’t kill Goku’s father, but rather sent him hurtling into the past. Encountering the residents of the Planet Vegeta long before it held the Saiyan race, Bardock found himself protecting this race of beings from one of Frieza’s ancestors and becoming a Super Saiyan himself. While this television special did happen, it’s a bit unclear as to whether or not it is considered canon to the character and to Akira Toriyama’s franchise at this point.

What do you think of this custom-made Dragon Ball car?