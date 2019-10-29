Dragon Ball Fans Bring Shenron To Pro Soccer Match

Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super have all managed to find their ways into the world of sports these last few years. Whether it be through the National Football League via players sporting visors or performing fusion dances in the end zone or in the world of mixed martial arts fighting with fighters wearing Dragon Ball attire, even the fans are starting to get in on the action. Such was the case with a recent soccer match with the Paris Saint Germain F.C. match wherein a large amount of fans assembled their collective strength to “summon the dragon”!

Twitter User DBSHype managed to find video of the amazing moment when the fans in the stands of the soccer match apparently managed to gather all seven Dragon Balls, summoning the ancient dragon that was originally created by Kami after arriving on Earth, and allowing the wielder to make a wish:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shenron spotted at PSG games pic.twitter.com/6uNe7dt2mQ — Dragon Ball Hype.🎃 (@DbsHype) October 28, 2019

The Dragon Balls themselves have been used numerous times throughout the hard hitting franchise, bringing back various heroes who were killed in the line of duty and, sometimes, granting someone immortality such as Garlic Jr. Recently, the evil magician Moro managed to make a few wishes from the dragon currently residing on New Namek, making the wizard much more powerful than he once was as well as bolstering his deadly army.

As you may recall, Shenron comes with a number of rules as to how a person can make a wish. The dragon is only as powerful as the one that created it, and there are some wishes that the dragon can’t fulfill. Such was the case when the denizens of Earth attempted to use the wish to kill the Saiyans that were on their way to earth, with Shenron informing Master Roshi and company that such a wish could not be granted. Instead, they wished back Son Goku from his death and history took place as we know it.

What do you think of this amazing Dragon Ball display? What was your favorite wish made in the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.