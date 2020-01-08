Dragon Ball Fans Are Rallying Behind This Goku Phone Charger

The “Genki Dama”, aka the Spirit Bomb, has been one of the most significant, unique moves in Goku’s repertoire since he visited King Kai’s planet in preparation for the arrival of the Saiyans, Nappa and Vegeta, on Earth. Over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, the energy amassing attack has been hurled in the direction of the likes of Freeza, Majin Buu, and Jiren, with Goku collecting energy from both people, animals, and all forms of life across the world and the universe. Now, fans of Dragon Ball are rallying behind a phone charger idea that would brilliantly incorporate the Spirit Bomb into the hypothetical device.

Twitter User KenXyro shared the brilliant idea of incorporating a Goku statue into a phone charger wherein the protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise would use the power of the Genki Dama in order to bring energy to a user’s phone in this hypothetical machine:

Videos by ComicBook.com

2020 and we STILL don’t have a phone charger that works this way pic.twitter.com/7Ve3BAByBU — 🍎 Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@KenXyro) January 5, 2020

As fans of the franchise may recall, Goku only has the ability to collect energy for the Spirit Bomb in his regular base form, as he is unable to do so in his Super Saiyan form. Though once he launches the completed Genki Dama, he can instantly spring into the powered up transformation, as he did in the destruction of Kid Buu during the final episodes of Dragon Ball Z.

In the seventh movie of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, Super Android 13!, Goku finds himself able to absorb the energy that was created for the Spirit Bomb, incorporating it into his Super Saiyan form. The heightened transformation never made its way into the continuity proper of the series, but it was still a unique way for Goku to defeat the insanely powerful android.

Would you like to see a phone charger that sent power to your phone via Goku charging up a Spirit Bomb? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.