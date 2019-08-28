Dragon Ball Cosplay Showcases Fierce Launch Look

The Dragon Ball franchise has been going on for quite a long time, and Dragon Ball Z is even celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. There have been countless characters introduced over the course of its tenure, but many of them fell by the wayside as the series (and Goku) got older and became more focused on high-octane, high energy battles. This means more gag focused characters like Launch, who was a mainstay early on, just straight up vanished.

But thanks to fans, Launch is still getting the kind of love she deserves. Although fans haven’t seen her in any official capacity in quite a while, she’s living on through fierce cosplay such as this crafted work from @artemismooncosplay (who you can find on Instagram here). Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artemis Moon Cosplay (@artemismooncosplay) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:13am PDT

Launch is a de-factor “big hair, don’t care” kind of character, and it comes across well in this cosplay. As she brandishes some kind of weapon as the more intense Launch often did, @artemismooncosplay absolutely nails the intense look of the character. Introduced in Dragon Ball‘s early days, Launch has two distinct personalities that switch out when she sneezes. There’s the demure blue-haired Launch, and then there’s the more violent blond Launch.

This clash of personalities often lead to many hilarious moments in the early days of the series, but she was left by the wayside not long after the series officially began its Dragon Ball Z phase. She’s seen even less these days as Goku’s battles now have spread through a multiverse, but she hasn’t been completely swept under the rug actually.

The new Dragon Ball Z game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, will feature some side-missions fleshing out the original canon of the series and some of them seem to include Launch as one of the many returning familiar faces. These also include Eighter, and even a new Ginyu Force character, so at least Launch will be making an official return to the franchise in some capacity.

