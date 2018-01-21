‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Perfectly Recreates Gohan’s Most Emotional Scene

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out in less than a few days, and fans are finding new ways to love it even this close to its release date. A major part of that is due to the amount of fan service Arc System Works pays to fans of the anime and manga series.

A big part of the game is the implementation of “Dramatic Finishes,” cinematic scenes that occur which re-enact the anime series when players fulfill certain quotas. One of which is between Gohan and Cell, as it recreates Gohan’s emotional transformation into Super Saiyan 2.

This above scene is a “Dramatic Intro” when Gohan fights against Cell in which it depicts Cell stomping on Android 16’s head, and the anger from that spurned on Gohan’s final transformation in the series. These two also get a Dramatic Finish in which Gohan recreates the Father-Son Kamehameha and destroys Cell for good.

These are only two examples of the games many shout outs and Easter eggs and soon fans will be able to find them for themselves when Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on January 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.