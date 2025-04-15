My Hero Academia Teases the True Potential of Koichi’s Quirk

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has sparked a whole new life of fighting crime for Koichi Haimawari, and the newest episode of the series is teasing just how strong and capable Koichi’s quirk can really get. My Hero Academia fans have been introduced to a whole new side of My Hero Academia’s hero world with a new spinoff anime airing its episodes this Spring. Taking place years before the events of the main series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reveals that heroes weren’t as readily available as they seem to be when Izuku Midoriya and the Class 1-A students enroll at U.A. Academy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This means that people like Koichi are more likely to don costumes themselves and help around their neighborhood. With Koichi meeting up with the vigilante known as Knuckleduster, he’s now in a much bigger fight against criminals using a mysterious drug that quickly amps up their quirk to villain like levels. But as he goes in for a major save of Pop Step during the latest episode, it’s clear that Koichi’s seemingly small quirk has the chance of becoming something much more.

TOHO Animation

What Is Koichi’s Quirk?

When My Hero Academia: Vigilantes first premiered, the anime revealed that Koichi doesn’t really have that impressive of a quirk. Known as Slide and Glide, all it really does is allow him to stick to surfaces and steadily glide around. It makes him resemble a cockroach, and it’s why those around him are usually creeped out when he uses it. But as he now begins his vigilante work together with Knuckleduster and Pop Step, it’s soon revealed that Koichi’s quirk has a lot of potential to save others as he uses it beyond his limits to help save Pop Step when she’s in some very real trouble. It even seems to grow a little bit in the process.

When a Trigger induced giant starts attacking the neighborhood, it grabs Pop Step and sends her flying through the air. Knowing that her quirk only allows her to leap off of objects, Koichi quickly slides from the ground, up to the side of a building, and uses that momentum to fly fling himself high enough into the air to catch her. He then is able to save himself when he ends up sticking to the giant’s hand, and uses it as a platform to carry himself off of. This shows how Koichi can really push this seemingly small quirk to impressive new levels.

TOHO Animation

What Does This Mean for Koichi?

As seen with the main My Hero Academia series, it’s very possible to change and evolve quirks through time. As Deku and other heroes will show years after this spinoff series, it’s possible to push through a quirk’s limits to further evolve and strength their abilities to save others when it comes down to it. He even does a little bit of that with this save as his quirk moves much faster, and even gets a boost when he launches himself into the sky. And that’s likely something Koichi never really considered before.

Koichi didn’t set out to be a vigilante fighting criminals, nor did he ever think he could use his quirk to save someone like this. But as the anime continues, it’s made clear by this that he has a great deal of potential to take that quirk to heights never seen before. He’s going to come across some tough events as the anime continues, and that likely means his quirk will grow to help compensate for all of the new stress and chaos.