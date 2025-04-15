Gundam GQuuuuuuX Reveals The Moment That Changed Everything

Gundam GQuuuuuuX is the latest anime series in the beloved mech franchise, brought to life by the same creator responsible for the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion and Shin Godzilla. While having Hideaki Anno at the helm of this project was reason enough to give it a look, the latest episode is almost a love letter to the original series that started it all. Thanks to GQuuuuuuX’s unique timeline, there is a very specific moment where the tables have turned for the Earth Federation and we’re more than happy to break down what said moment was and how it affected the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Episode Two, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. For those who might not know, GQuuuuuuX takes place in an alternate universe that reflects a twisted version of the first story of Amuro and Char. In this new story, Char makes the decision to dive right into the fight against the Earth Federation rather than standing by in one specific locale. Said Earth base houses the original Gundam, which Char hops into before Amuro even hits the scene. During their original battles, Amuro was saved time and again thanks to the power of the Gundam, making up for his lack of piloting skills, but with Char now in the cockpit, the Universal Century war ends very differently.

Zeon Triumphant

Bandai Namco Filmworks

In a wild twist, GQuuuuuuX takes the opportunity to feature none other than Amuro’s father Tem Rey, who witnesses Char getting into the robot. On top of this cameo, Anno and the animators at Bandai Namco Filmworks take things one step further in using original music from the first anime’s soundtrack and “commercial bumpers” that look like they would fit right into the original series. Of course, while the environments and characters might be the same in these flashbacks, things take a drastic turn.

Thanks to Char attaining the Gundam, the Principality of Zeon makes fast work of the Earth Federation and its forces, taking valuable resources and ships from the planet. Zeon wins the war in the year Universal Century 0080, one year following the breakout of the conflict but the Principality does lose something major as a result. During the final battles of the war, Char is seemingly lost along with his “Red Gundam.” While Char’s Gundam did make a return in the first episode, anime fans have yet to learn if Char is the one piloting it or not.

Gundam’s New Anime Entry

GQuuuuuuX will reportedly run for twelve episodes, presumably once again returning to the present to follow the protagonists living in Char’s new world. As was shown in the anime’s premiere episode, even with Zeon triumphant, it doesn’t mean that every citizen in this regime lives a blessed life. The Earth Federation might be defeated but it looks like Char’s Empire is going to have some tough challenges to face in its future.

Want to see what other changes this new universe has in the Gundam timeline? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest mech updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.