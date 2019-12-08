Watch: Dragon Ball FighterZ Recreates Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s Explosive Finale

Dragon Ball FighterZ has been a huge hit with Dragon Ball fans not only because Arc System Works developed the fighting game that fans have been waiting for a long time, but because they went the extra mile and included several anime Easter Eggs in the form of Dramatic Finishes. These special finishes occur only a few times in the game considering their tough activation methods, but when they do, fans are treated to special fights from the anime recreated in this gorgeous engine. The latest is a recreation of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Full Power Broly’s final fight in Dragon Ball Super Broly.

Now that Broly has launched as the final character of the second wave of DLC fighters, Bandai Namco has revealed the dramatic finish between Gogeta and Broly that includes some memorable scenes from their final fight with an extra special guest appearance from the non-playable Cheelai.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The developers of Dragon Ball FighterZ have outdone themselves with the best dramatic finish in the game to date! Check out the showdown between Gogeta and Broly! #DBFZ pic.twitter.com/euAyAwSlXd — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) December 6, 2019

While this Dramatic Finish is certainly impressive, especially with Cheelai saving Broly at the last minute just like in the film, the biggest takeaway from Broly’s appearance in the game is his new voice actor. Following Vic Mignogna’s split with Funimation, Johnny Yong Bosch has been cast as the new voice of Broly for the game and potentially going forward should Broly appear in a future project someday.

As far as fans response goes, they’re actually elated at the news. Bosch as the new voice of Broly has been met with universal praise, with some fans even going as far as to re-dub Broly’s appearance in the film. Bosch himself revealed that Mignogna supported the casting, and Bosch hopes to fill the shoes of the role satisfactorily.

With nothing but grunts and yells to go on here, it’s a bit tough to discern Bosch’s performance but hopefully he gets the chance someday as fans are anxious to see more of this new version of Broly as soon as possible. At least he’s living on through this game! Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game is now going on stronger than ever with the release of FighterZ Pass 2, which officially launched on January 31 and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. Each of the characters can be purchased individually for $4.99 as well and include Videl, Jiren, GT Kid Goku, and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly versions of Broly and Gogeta.