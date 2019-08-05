Dragon Ball Fans Are Loving How Good Gogeta Looks in Dragon Ball FighterZ

The Evolution Championship Series is the biggest fighting game tournament in the world, and after the end of the Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament this year fans were treated to a new trailer featuring new DLC characters Janemba and Gogeta. Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta and Full Power Broly from Dragon Ball Super: Broly were confirmed a while back, but this trailer gave fans their first look at gameplay.

Dragon Ball FighterZ has already been a major hit with fans of the original Dragon Ball manga and anime for their close attention to detail in animating each of the characters, and now fans are particularly stunned by how good Gogeta is looking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only did the trailer confirm a new Dynamic Finish between Janemba and Super Saiyan Gogeta hearkening back to a famous moment from Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, Gogeta is carrying over many of his famous moves from his fight with Broly. There’s his cool ki explosion that completely wipes out his opponent, and his Level 3 Super is the final Kamehameha Wave he launched against Broly.

But what fans are truly clinging too, however, is the fact that developer Arc System Works has captured the wild animation style of that explosive final attack. If Broly looks anywhere near as good as this, fans will be in for a great time when Dragon Ball FighterZ caps off its second season of DLC. But unfortunately, there currently isn’t a concrete release date for Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta as of this writing.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the Super Saiyan Gogeta sneak peek, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Does Gogeta make you hyped for Dragon Ball FighterZ again?

Just Look at that Kamehameha

“PERFECTTTTTTT”

“Holy Moly”

Holy Moly. The Gogeta Blue Kamehameha from FighterZ resembles the movie one sooooo well! pic.twitter.com/IxKEfDaDKy — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 4, 2019

So Long Vegito!

“TOP TIER”

I blow at FighterZ so I don’t play it anymore, but their quality is TOP TIER. Gogeta in game vs DBS Broly movie. pic.twitter.com/zbTj6KlNzZ — 𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚎💛🦌 (@Wildbergerrrr) August 4, 2019

Super Gogeta’s Here Too!

Super Gogeta in FighterZ pic.twitter.com/NTnJ7IgJdE — KritXeno (@KritXeno) August 4, 2019

FighterZ vs. Broly

FighterZ and DBS Broly pic.twitter.com/ITo5yMznHy — Rénaldo | サイヤ人. (@Renaldo_Saiyan) August 4, 2019

Well, Not Everything Has Made the Jump…