‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Shows-Off Jiren’s English Voice

With Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run officially kicking off the Tournament of Power with the next few episodes on Toonami, fans have been waiting for a confirmation of Universe 11’s Jiren English voice.

Now that Jiren and Videl have been released as part of the latest season of downloadable characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ, fans now have a better grasp of Jiren’s voice in the English dub. You can check it out in the gameplay trailer above.

First debuted when Jiren was added as DLC to Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2, as performed by Patrick Seitz, fans were not particularly fond of Seitz’s gruff nature in the role. But like when Goku Black first debuted with a much different performance from the final version, the performance brought to Jiren in Dragon Ball FighterZ is much more refined.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed that Patrick Seitz is still providing the English voice of Jiren in FighterZ, there’s a good chance he is given how similar the tones the two performances are. Fans will get an official debut soon enough, actually, as Jiren will be speaking in Dragon Ball Super not too long from now. Jiren serves as the final foe of Dragon Ball Super, so fans were particularly interested as to who would be playing the English version given just how well-received Eiji Hanawa’s performance was in the original Japanese release.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. FighterZ Pass 2 officially launched on January 31, and runs interested fans $24.99 USD. The releases begin with Jiren and Videl, which will also be available for $4.99 individually.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.

