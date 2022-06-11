Dragon Ball x Fortnite Has Given the World the Gift of Dancing Goku

Dragon Ball is taking over the Internet right now, and we have a big new collaboration to thank. In celebration of its new movie, Dragon Ball Super has teamed up with Fortnite for an epic crossover that kicked off today. And thanks to the mash-up, fans have been given a true gift in the form of Goku dancing.

As you can see below, the Dragon Ball x Fortnite event has gone viral, and it is all thanks to fans showing their love. Toei Animation and Epic Games announced the collab this morning after weeks of speculation. Now, the event is live for gamers to test out, and fans will be able to purchase skins for characters like Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus.

Of course, fans will be able to have their avatars perform dance emotes as always, and that is how dancing Goku was brought to life. From doing the Gangnam Style choreo to flossing, Goku did some serious dance training to prepare for his Fortnite debut. And as you can see below, fans are loving every minute of his performance.

For those wanting to try out this collaboration for themselves, Dragon Ball x Fortnite is live right now. You can buy the anime skins in the Item Shop, and the game has a special 'Power Unleashed' event going on filled with quests. These rewards will be available to fans through August 30th, and aside from themed item drops, Dragon Ball will be bringing a full-on theme park to the game as well as an Episode Festival ASAP.

What do you think about Dragon Ball's collab with Fortnite? Are you going to be checking out the wild team up?