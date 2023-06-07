Dragon Ball Fans Share Their Picks For Future Fortnite Collabs

Fortnite has amassed some serious characters in its history, with the likes of Darth Vader, Ash from the Evil Dead series, Spider-Man, Super-Man, Bat-Man, John Wick, and countless others arriving in the arena. The anime field has also recently played a big role in the popular battle royale, with the latest season featuring a number of characters from Attack on Titan. With the Z-Fighters recently diving into the wildly popular video game, fans are taking the opportunity to debate which Dragon Ball characters should land next.

The initial Fortnite/Dragon Ball Super collaboration began by adding the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus the God of Destruction to the mix but these were far from the only anime characters from the series to hit the game. To help in celebrating the recent film release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, both Gohan and Piccolo were given skins as well, allowing players to add the two Z-Fighters to their collection. Following the heroes' arrival, Fortnite even went further beyond by adding Goku Black, the Dragon Ball Super villain who was a doppelganger to the main Z-Fighter, to the game as well.

Which Z-Fighter Needs To Hop On The Battle Bus Next?

Despite releasing some major characters from the Dragon Ball franchise, there are plenty more that have yet to hit the Fortnite battlefield. Though Dragon Ball's anime adaptation has yet to return following its hiatus after the Tournament of Power Arc, it remains a heavy hitter in the world of shonen anime. Even with no new anime project on the horizon, adding additional Z-Fighters to Fortnite definitely isn't out of the question.

What characters would you like to see in the next collab of Fornite x DBS 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rDBEzw8Lpz — Hype (@DbsHype) June 7, 2023

Luckily for shonen fans, there are still plenty of options when it comes to following the lives of the Z-Fighters. Dragon Ball Super's manga is continuing to release new monthly chapters, currently re-telling the story of Gohan and Piccolo teaming up against the Red Ribbon Army from Super Hero. On the anime front, you can also see the Z-Fighters in the outside-of-continuity story known as Super Dragon Ball Heroes which has taken the opportunity to bring back heroes and villains from the series' past.

Who do you want to see join Fortnite from the Dragon Ball series? What has been the wildest Fortnite crossover to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.