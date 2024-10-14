Dragon Ball: Frieza Strikes a New Deal With Beerus as the Strongest Warrior

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is offering a whole new take on the Dragon Ball franchise, and one of the possible stories sees Frieza becoming the universe’s strongest warrior and working closely with Beerus as a result. As Dragon Ball now celebrates the 40th anniversary of the late Akira Toriyama’s original manga series making its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has expanded with some major new projects to help launch a new era. This includes the release of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, which is a new game title that’s both a sequel and first impression for fans who’ve never played it.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero shakes up the franchise with some new additions to the series that branch off into full on What If? stories of their own. These changes to the canon see certain characters win certain battles they weren’t originally meant to, and showcases just how differently things could be with only a small amount of changes. One of the biggest is for Frieza, who suddenly can become the strongest warrior in the universe much sooner than expected when defeating Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta during the events of the Resurrection F arc of the series.

How Frieza Becomes Dragon Ball’s Strongest Warrior

In Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, things can change drastically for Frieza during the Resurrection F arc. Rather than being defeated by Goku and Vegeta as see during the canon events of the arc, players can actually soundly defeat the two Saiyans with the help of the Golden Frieza form’s power. When Frieza is about to kill the two and destroy Earth to finally enact his revenge, Beerus actually steps in to stop him. Beerus doesn’t want Frieza to destroy Earth because he’s developed a fondness for it, and thus asks Frieza to hold off his revenge.

Noting that Frieza’s new strength is thanks to the fact he’s had strong opponents to face off against, Frieza decides to not destroy the Earth and agrees to Beerus’ request under a few conditions. Striking a deal with the God of Destruction as he’s now recognized as the strongest warrior in Universe 7 next to Beerus, Frieza then asks to use the Dragon Balls to revive his dead Frieza Army and then asks Beerus to stay out his army’s future business. Two things Beerus doesn’t care about as he has no intention of getting in Frieza’s way from then on.

How Frieza’s New Power Shakes Up Dragon Ball

This continues to rock the Dragon Ball timeline even more as because Beerus recognizes Frieza’s strength, he goes to him to ask him to join the Tournament of Power on Universe 7’s behalf. Frieza agrees only on the terms that he can pick his own team members, and not to let Goku and the others dictate the team. This leads to potential paths to where Frieza can fight in the tournament alongside Cooler, King Cold, Zarbon and Dodoria, or the Ginyu Force. No matter which path you follow, Frieza eventually defeats Jiren and wins the tournament for Universe 7 to further go on his path of destruction.

Funny enough, Frieza’s also currently the strongest warrior in the universe in the Dragon Ball canon right now as well. Before the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc, it was revealed that Frieza had been training for ten years’ worth of time within a Hyperbolic Time Chamber he found out in space to become the true strongest. Unlocking a new “Black Frieza” form as a result of all of this training, he quickly defeated Goku and Vegeta without any real problems.

Because of Akira Toriyama’s unfortunate passing, Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has yet to reveal what Frieza is planning next as he’s now the universe’s strongest. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero might be imagining what that would look like if it happened much earlier, but this could also be a tease of the kind of new relationship Frieza will have with the gods now that he’s reached such a godly level of power himself. Either way, it’s clear that if he’s allowed to run wild, Frieza will indeed take over.