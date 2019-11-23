Funimation Reveals New Chrome Goku Funko Pop

Goku has had more transformations at this point in the franchise of Dragon Ball than we can count. From Super Saiyan to Super Saiyan God to Super Saiyan Blue to Ultra Instinct, it seems as though the series won’t be satisfied until Son Goku‘s hair takes the color of every spectrum of the rainbow! Now, to celebrate the earlier days of Goku from the first Dragon Ball Series, Funko Pop is creating a shiny chrome figurine to honor days gone by. With so many different incarnations of one fighter in the books, sometimes it can be nice to go back to where it all started!

Twitter User FunkoPopHunters shared an image of the upcoming “Kid Goku” Funko Pop that gives the character a metallic sheen, flying atop the Flying Nimbus before he had the ability to levitate using his own ki, among a series of other powers he would later access:

First look at Funimation exclusive chrome Goku and Flying Nimbus pic.twitter.com/xlqabUfpPj — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) November 21, 2019

Of course, the original Dragon Ball series wasn’t the only time that we got a look at the younger version of Goku, as Dragon Ball GT, aka Dragon Ball Grand Tour, featured the Saiyan warrior being wished to return to childhood thanks to the villain Pilaf and his friends. Though GT wasn’t universally accepted in the same way that Dragon Ball Super has, it did give fans some exciting new characters and transformations for fans to sink their teeth into.

Goku himself is currently in training, getting ready for the big showdown that he will be having with the wizard Moro, an ancient threat that has the ability to steal energy from both enemies and planets in his way. With Goku attempting to better understand the technique that is Ultra Instinct thanks to his new “sensei”, Merus, it’s clear that the absent minded warrior has come a long way since his early childhood, bouncing around the world in search of the Dragon Balls.

Will you be picking up this stylish chrome Funko Pop? Would you like to see Goku once again return to his childhood at some point in the future? Feel free to let me know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.