Funimation Teases Flocked Beerus Funko Pop Figure

Funimation is ready to help fans ring in the holiday season. Black Friday is nearly here, and it seems the company will be rolling out a rather special Funko Pop to celebrate the sales-centric day.

If you head to Funimation’s website, you will see the company is gearing up for post-Thanksgiving activities. A page for Black Friday has gone up, and it is there fans can find a godly tease about Beerus.

“Holy flock,” a new ad on the site read. “Godly destruction is coming.”

As you can see below, the advert hosted by Funimation gives an obscured look at the item coming. The shadowed ad sees a pair of golden eyeing glowing from the darkness, and its bottom-half can be made out. With one hand in a fist, the mystery Funko is sporting some loose pants, and it has a tail. So, it did not take much for fans to connect the ad with Beerus, the God of Destruction.

Don’t believe it? Well, just close closely above. When the ad has its contrasted turned down using editing software, fans are able to get a look at the figure’s cat ears. If that doesn’t convince you, then what will?

So far, there is no word on how much this flocked Beerus figure will cost or when it will go on sale come Black Friday. This is not the first Funko Pop made for Beerus, but it’ll mark the very first flocked one. Back in 2016, a regular figure was released of Beerus that retails around $80 through resales, but that price is cheap compared to another glitzy Beerus figure. A metallic version of the Pop was released exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con in 2016, and that figure resales for nearly $200.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”