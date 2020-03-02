Dragon Ball Artist Goes Viral for Gorgeous CG Renders

The Dragon Ball anime series is on indefinite hiatus at the moment, and while the fandom waits for what comes next, there’s been a lot of discussion regarding what kind of stylistic changes should be made. The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie gave fans a taste of just how great that change can be, and new video games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot have shown us just how great the series can look in 3D CG renderings. In fact, Dragon Ball‘s recent games have been so popular that their now inspiring new waves of video game-themed fan art!

Taking Render Requests. Post images you want renders of. pic.twitter.com/7KcnYHfJfJ — Devil Artemis Animation 🇩🇴 🐝 (@DevilArtemisX) February 29, 2020

Above you can see Dragon Ball CG renders by fan artist “DevilArtemisX,” which have quickly gone viral on social media. They mostly depict some iconic character visuals from the Dragon Ball Z series, painted over in the style of a CG render from one of the recent Dragon Ball video games, such as Kakarot.

Dragon Ball Z remains the biggest fulcrum of the Dragon Ball franchise, even years after the franchise has expanded in such a big way. The visual iconography of Akira Toriyama’s sophomore series is all but indelible, and fans have never stopped finding ways to reinvent those moments in different visual forms, ever since. With every new modern era of Dragon Ball, we get new interpretations of moments like Young Gohan’s climatic stand against Perfect Cell; the first time Goku goes Super Saiyan; Majin Vegeta’s heroic death, etc.

As stated, the recent wave of popular Dragon Ball video games (FighterZ, Kakarot, and all those Xenoverse installments) has now given fans a new format to explore the iconic series visuals. Kakarot has been especially influential on that front, as the game takes players deeper into the mythos of Dragon Ball Z than ever before, letting them live those iconic moments first-hand, for the first time. That’s been the biggest resurgence of Dragon Ball Z love we seen in recent years, so no surprise this artwork above has fans so stoked.

