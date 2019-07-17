Dragon Ball Genderbent Cosplay Unleashes Vegeta, Princess of All Saiyans

Vegeta has appeared in many different forms throughout the Dragon Ball franchise. From his original Saiyan armor when he landed on Earth, to his Majin form when he was possessed by Babidi during the Buu Saga, to Dragon Ball Super where he can now transform into what may be his ultimate technique of Super Saiyan Blue Evolution, the Prince of all Saiyans has changed dramatically. One fan has decided to throw another change into the mix by presenting her cosplay of the Saiyan Prince, creating the Princess of all Saiyans!

Twitter User Shellanin shared her original cosplay with the world wide web, putting her own spin on one of the remaining Saiyans in Universe 7:

Vegeta himself has always been in a power struggle with Goku since first arriving on earth with his partner/henchman Nappa. His defeat at the hands of Kakarot proved to be too much for his ego, and while it also allowed him to experience Earth culture that eventually changed his character for the better, it also sent him into what may be an eternal struggle for dominance when it comes to their power levels. Though Vegeta made leaps and bounds against Goku during the Tournament of Power, its still going to take some time for the Saiyan Prince to figure out a technique that can come close to Goku’s Ultra Instinct.

Currently, Vegeta has shown off an entirely new side of his character in the ongoing manga series that has moved past the finale of the Tournament of Power. Feeling remorse for the actions he took against the people of Namek during the Freeza Saga, Vegeta swore to protect them from the villainous Moro and wanted to know what their current condition was. While the Saiyan Prince will seemingly never completely get over his rivalry with Goku, his ability to empathize with other people is a skill that he amazingly has been able to develop.

What do you think of this cosplay that creates the “Princess of All Saiyans”? What do you think the future has in store for Vegeta in general? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.