Dragon Ball Debuts a Brand-New Kamehemeha Just for Gohan Black

Dragon Ball has introduced a brand new villain to its universe with Gohan Black, and with it has given this villain a new version of the Kamehameha Wave to help celebrate. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is now in players’ hands as fans are getting to have all sorts of dream matches between characters spanning across multiple Dragon Ball anime releases. At the same time, fans are also getting to see brand new takes on the Dragon Ball story with characters and situations that are vastly different from the events seen in the main canon. The biggest changes of which happen during the Future Trunks arc.

In a different version of the Future Trunks arc that fans can play through in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, it’s Gohan Black that destroys Future Trunks’ timeline rather than Goku Black. It’s a universe where Gohan continued his training to eventually not only be stronger than his father, but became the strongest warrior in the universe. So it’s only fitting that he gets a villainous version of himself to face off against, and Gohan Black comes equipped with his own Ultimate version of the Black Kamehameha Wave that Goku Black uses in the main Dragon Ball timeline.

Who Is Gohan Black?

In Gohan’s story path in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, there’s a big branch of the story where things can be dramatically changed from how it happened in the original Dragon Ball story. During the fight against Frieza in the Resurrection F arc, instead of Gohan being quickly defeated by the villain, he instead is able to defeat Frieza and even reaches his Ultimate Gohan form to defeat Golden Frieza as well. Through this narrow victory, Gohan is then inspired to train even more with Piccolo so he’d be ready to protect the Earth the next time a threat pops up. Soon enough, he’s that threat.

Much like the Future Trunks arc in Dragon Ball Super, Future Trunks arrives in the present and it’s not long before a mysterious new villain pops up through a tear in space and time. Because Gohan is now the point of interest and the strongest warrior on Earth, this new villain is revealed to be Gohan Black and thus fights Gohan to a draw before getting thrown back into the portal. Much like the original Dragon Ball version of the events, Gohan Black is a past version of Zamasu that used the Dragon Balls to take control of Gohan’s body.

In this version of the timeline, Beerus had Gohan fight Zamasu to figure out whether or not Zamasu was acting fishy. And like the original version, Zamasu is then inspired to wipe out the mortals as a result. This arc then continues much like the original as Gohan Black and Zamasu continue to destroy Future Trunks’ timeline, instead Gohan is fighting together against them with Trunks, Goku and Vegeta. And in this version, Gohan actually helps Trunks to defeat the godly being once and for all.

What’s Different About Gohan Black?

Gohan Black is pretty much the same as Goku Black, but there are a few key differences. His powered up form is Ultimate Gohan Black, and it’s just a pinker hued version of his black ki aura. It’s not a Super Saiyan God form like in the original, but it’s implied to be even stronger. And in this version, Gohan Black and Zamasu fuse and are still defeated by Gohan and Trunks thanks to the fact that Gohan was able to successfully learn the Evil Containment Wave. Rather than like how Goku and Vegeta were planning to use it only for the jar to break, Gohan is able to keep it intact.

With Future Trunks and Gohan uniting their power, the two of them are able to pin down Fused Zamasu and seal him away with the Evil Containment Wave. So in this version of the story, Gohan Black is ultimately defeated without having Zen-Oh completely wiped out the timeline. It never got that bad, so Trunks still had a future and Gohan was able to then move on with the rest of his life and eventually take part (and win) the Tournament of Power that comes later.

Gohan Black uses the Black Kamehameha much like Goku Black, and they share the same origin, but the way the two stories play out go to show just how differently things would have played out if Gohan was able to or interested enough in keeping up his training. If Gohan truly became the strongest warrior on Earth much like Goku wanted, he would have had a much larger role in Dragon Ball Super’s story. It’s something fans had been hoping for, and now they’ve gotten to see what that would actually look like in motion. Even if it meant Gohan also became one of its greatest villains.