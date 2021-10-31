Dragon Ball: AEW’s Sammy Guevara Shows Off Goku Cosplay for Halloween

All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Sammy Guevara showed off his take on Dragon Ball with some awesome Goku cosplay for Halloween! The spooky holiday is a pretty fun time for fans as it allows many of them to show off their favorite fandoms in a whole new way. This includes even some very famous fans such as some of the stars in the AEW promotion. Fans were surprised to see some major anime shout outs from performers like Jade Cargill, and now another cool shout out to the world of anime has been made by Sammy Guevara.

The current AEW TNT Champion is a notable fan of Dragon Ball, and has made his love for the series known in the past, but went the extra mile for Halloween this year with a full on cosplay of Goku’s famous outfit. There’s a great attention to detail here too as a close look at his gear reveals a bag for the Senzu Beans. Seeing Guevara in this Goku look pushes him to “Super Saiyan Spanish God” level, and definitely is a cool way to honor the series! You can check it out below as shared from Guevara’s official Twitter account:

Goku seems bigger than ever these days following the successful return of the franchise’s anime and manga with Dragon Ball Super back in 2015. While there is unfortunately no news about a potential return of the TV anime series following its end back in 2018, the franchise is continuing with new stories through its monthly chapter releases in the manga. These chapters have taken the series far beyond the events of the Tournament of Power, and thus has challenged Goku in plenty of unexpected ways.

The anime will be coming back, in a way, with the release of Dragon Ball Super’s next major movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Currently slated for a release in Japan some time next year, this new movie takes place after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly and features a whole new kind of animation style than fans have seen before. An international release date has yet to be set for the film, but it’s really only a matter of time. But what do you think?

How do you like Sammy Guevara’s take on Goku? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!