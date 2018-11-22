Dragon Ball: Goku Balloon Nearly Blows Away at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dragon Ball has faced some serious threats over the year, but Goku came real close to meeting his match today. The hero went to the battlefield that is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and he nearly lost out when a villain got him with a hook.

Oh, and by a villain, we aren’t talk about Freeza or even Cell. No, this baddie’s name is “the wind,” and he isn’t playing around.

Earlier this morning, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade got underway, and it brought out dozens of truly iconic characters to the streets of New York City. This year, Goku joined in on the holiday celebration, but CBS caught some terrifying footage of the Saiyan nearly blowing away after the wind grabbed hold of him.

Speaking of Goku, his new greatest enemy? The wind. #MacysParade pic.twitter.com/50tq4wUPHn — ShroomzaMaid! @ Super Cyan Blue Conan Edogawa (@ShroomMeister) November 22, 2018

As you can see above, the super short reel proves the wind nearly did what Vegeta has never managed. A strong gust of wind was caught on film pushing Goku to the side, tugging along the handlers tethering Goku to the ground. The massive balloon was nearly pushed into the sidewalk where hundreds of fans were lined up to watch the parade. However, Goku got his bearings back after a split-second, and he was able to rebound from the sudden attack like a pro.

The rogue gust might have come close to doing Goku in, but the Saiyan knows better than to let the wind get the best of him. If anyone out there is going to make the hero really stumble, it is going to be the likes of Vegeta or Broly. The former has been trying for decades to get on Goku’s level, but Broly is known for the hard time he’s given Goku in the past. Soon, Broly will be able to hassle Goku once more when the pair reunite in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, so maybe this gust of wind was just to prepare the hero for what’s to come.

