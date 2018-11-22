The Internet Is Obsessed With Goku’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut

Today, millions of people are gathered with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving, and a good number of them are doing so alongside Goku. After all, the Dragon Ball icon made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut today, and fans are going wild over his arrival.

For those unaware, Macy’s is moving right long with its usual holiday parade in New York City this morning. Even though high winds did delay the route, the Thanksgiving Day Parade is bringing all its balloons to the streets, and Goku is with them.

This year, Goku is one of a few new characters joining the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the Internet is obsessed with his debut. The massive inflatable stands as one of the parade’s biggest period, and it is impossible to miss his muscular form.

As you can see in the slides below, fans keep coming back to Goku when the Saiyan’s balloons pops up on screenf, and they aren’t being subtle about it. A massive group of volunteer handlers can be seen guiding Goku around his big New York City tour, and netizens are loving the way the hero is representing anime. After all, his balloon is just behind Pikachu’s smaller inflatable, so Goku is rounding out the anime pack.

So, what do you think about this brand-new balloon? Should Vegeta join Goku in next year’s parade? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

