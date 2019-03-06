Resurfaced ‘Dragon Ball’ Video Sees an Older Goku Meet His Younger Self

The Dragon Ball franchise has had all sorts of wild canon and non-canon adventures over the years, but even with time travel, the older characters have never really interacted with their past selves.

A recently resurfaced video proves this isn’t the case as it shows Goku going back in time with Future Trunks and interacts with his younger self from the Dragon Ball era. You can see a clip of it below thanks to @DbsHype on Twitter.

This clip in particular comes from a special video game released in Japan for the Terebikko in 1992. Titled Dragon Ball Z: Gather Together! Goku’s World, this game featured anime scenes provided by Toei Animation with the series cast all filling their roles. It was sold on VHS tapes and bundled with a special telephone addition which fans would use to either talk to the series’ characters or answer trivia questions.

The short animation has Future Trunks return to the past to explore various events in the Dragon Ball franchise with the other characters. This is where the above clip comes in as Goku briefly steps out and interacts with his younger self. They travel back to when Goku and Krillin were training under Master Roshi as kids, and Goku nearly destroys the timeline not long after Future Trunks warned him this would be the case.

Since this is an animation attached to a video game, the story can be a bit stiff. But if you want to check out the whole video for yourself (with English subtitles), you can do so at the link here. Just note there are a ton of pauses that make up the gameplay, but it’s still a fun look back at franchise past.

