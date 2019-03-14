‘Dragon Ball Z’ Meets Disney in Shocking NSFW Subway Art

Dragon Ball‘s iconic imagery has inspired fan art all over the world, be it on the page or canvas, in the form of cosplay, or even in graffiti art murals that you can find brightening up locales from Japan down to South America, to right here in the US.

Now normally, Dragon Ball fan art murals capture some iconic moment from the series or a catalog its many characters and power-ups. But today? Well, today brings something a little different – and very NSFW (click image to see full video)!

Yes, friends, this piece of Dragon Ball subway art gets a twisted Disney spin, as the two panes of art reveal Goku getting hit in the face with Donald Duck’s ragingly hard penis.

It’s hard to know if the work put into this mural was done purely for shock value, or as some kind of artistic statement. If you’re asking what Goku getting hit in the face with Donald Duck’s private parts has to do with artistic statement, we don’t know for sure: maybe something about how despite the successful global expansion of Dragon Ball in the last few years, the franchise is still nowhere near the powerhouse that Disney is – and Disney recognizes as much with its contemptible view of its Dragon Ball “competition.” That’s about as far as we can stretch to bring some kind of class to this pretty classless piece.

The reactions from Dragon Ball fans on Reddit are pretty funny – and in some cases, even pretty informative:

profoundpath – “Hey I’ve been there! That place is called Nakano Broadway in Tokyo. It’s like a mini shopping mall for 80/90s anime goods, great place!”

BazookaJay – “It looks like Donald* Duck just uppercutted Goku with his junk…now I know why he doesn’t wear pants Fixed it…got confused with the ducks, lol”

Migs-san – “What does the full text say beneath Goku’s face in the picture on the right? Looks like it says “you committed tax fraud”. lol”

This is a weird way to find the inspiration, but after seeing this, we kind of want an entire ‘Dragon Ball vs. Disney’ series – maybe with fewer sex references…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

