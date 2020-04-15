Dragon Ball Shows Off Goku, Vegeta Team Up Against Beerus

One questing that has persisted among Dragon Ball fans following his initial appearance in Dragon Ball Super has been if Beerus is powerful enough to make short work of Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue forms and it appears that the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given us our answer! In the second season of the series, Beerus and the other Gods of Destruction have come to Earth in order to stop a prophecy that threatens to destroy the universe, pitting them directly in front of the Z Fighters who are attempting to stop them!

With the Toki Toki bird landing on Earth, an ancient prophecy is revealed that points to its arrival hinting at the end of all things. With the Gods of Destruction uniting to stop this from happening, Goku and Vegeta are joined by the alternate version of the time traveler from the future in “Xeno Trunks” to stop Beerus and his crew from making a big mistake! Goku and Vegeta have a brief but titanic tussle with Beerus, revealing the answer of whether or not the feline deity had more power than the two Saiyan warriors at their current power levels or if they had more training that they needed to complete!

The answer of course was the latter as Beerus makes short work of both Vegeta and Goku, proving that his reserves are still far more powerful than what the two Saiyans are able to rally in their Super Saiyan Blue forms. When Beerus first fought Goku following his attainment of the Super Saiyan God transformation, it was clear that the God of Destruction was holding back his full power in order to give Son a chance to put up a good fight. With the latest installment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, it’s clear that even Super Saiyan Blue can’t make a scratch in Beerus’ “armor”.

Luckily for the saiyans, the fight is a short lived one as Beerus realizes that Toki Toki isn’t the bird of prophecy, with the demon scientist Fu revealing his plans to remake the universe using an evil bird similar to the altruistic one of the “Xeno-verse”. With both Trunks and the Xeno versions of Goku and Vegeta entering the fray, the second season of the spin-off is sure to have some major battles in its future.

Do you think Goku and Vegeta could take down Beerus in a second round?