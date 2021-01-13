Dragon Ball Cosplay Revisits The Grand Tour With Bulla

✖

Dragon Ball GT might not be considered "canon", but that doesn't mean that elements from the sequel series have subsided, as one fan has decided to use cosplay to highlight the fashion of the daughter of Vegeta and Bulma, Bulla! Bulla has actually had a role in Dragon Ball Super, being born in the latest series, but has many years to go before she is able to hit her teenage years as she did in Dragon Ball GT wherein she was one of the only Saiyan hybrids that didn't have the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan!

In Dragon Ball GT, Bulla was obsessed with fashion and spending the fortune of her mother that had been accumulated thanks to the company of Capsule Corps. Witnessing her father being taken over by the villain Baby, an alien life form from the race of the Tuffles that was one of GT's biggest villains, Bulla isn't able to ever train in martial arts to improve her power level, though it never seemed as if she was looking to join either her father, or her mother, in the family's business. In Dragon Ball Super, Bulla is born thanks to Whis instantly transporting her out of Bulma's body, and it will be interesting to see, should there be a time skip, whether or not the daughter of Vegeta will become more like her father!

Instagram Cosplayer Naomi Moonz shared this impressive Cosplay that gives us a fresh take on the Dragon Ball GT character who never got the chance to join the fight as Bulla would rather be spending her teenage years shopping than working toward becoming a Super Saiyan:

Dragon Ball Super might not have Bulla joining the Z Fighters in their battles any time soon considering she's a baby and all, but the sequel series has definitely introduced us to some female Super Saiyans. With Caulifla and Kale appearing as female Saiyans who mastered how to become Super Saiyans themselves, Bulla will be in good company if she eventually decides to follow in her father's footsteps down the line!

