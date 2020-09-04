Should Fans Watch Dragon Ball Super or Dragon Ball GT First?

Dragon Ball Z might have been the entry point for a number of anime fans into the world of Goku and the fast paced, hard hitting battles of the Z Fighters, but fans have recently taken the opportunity to share their thoughts over which sequel series is the one to watch between Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT! While Grand Tour is often thought of as the "black sheep" of the Dragon Ball series thanks in part to the lack of involvement by series creator Akira Toriyama, elements from the series have recently appeared in Super Dragon Ball Heroes!

