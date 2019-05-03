Dragon Ball Heroes Tests Zamasu’s Invincibility Against Jiren

Zamasu’s introduction into Dragon Ball Super brought Goku and Vegeta their biggest challenge ever during the Future Trunks arc as they had no idea how to contend with a villain who had successfully wished for an invincible body. Even though they successfully found a way to deal with it, that problem has returned as Fused Zamasu has made his way into the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series as part of the Core Area villain group.

The latest arc of the promotional anime has pit the multiverse against a new group of villains, and this has meant that Universe 11’s Jiren has started fighting against the returning Zamasu as two of the strongest Dragon Ball Super foes have tested their strength against one another.

Fans have unfortunately not seen much of the fight between Jiren and Zamasu as the promotional anime series has been more focused on the returning Goku and the new villains of the Core Area. But the brief glances fans have seen have been great at established the power between the two foes. Jiren has been fighting Zamasu on pretty even ground, but the latest episode throws a wrench into it.

In Episode 10 of the promotional anime, Jiren fires a massive ki blast at Zamasu. It leaves a massive explosion and crater in its wake, and Universe 11’s Toppo is confident that Jiren had defeated the fallen god. But Jiren is not sure as he senses something stirring within the smoke following the blast. Then a dark ki appears in the smoke, and Zamasu re-appears completely unharmed.

Jiren is surprised by this, and Zamasu explains that he’s invincible. Though he no longer seems fused to the Goku Black body that was infecting his power in Dragon Ball Super, it seems that his original invincible body that he wished on the Super Dragon Balls has been kept intact despite being erased by the Omni-King. As the fight is teased to be continuing in the next episode, perhaps more of the strength behind Zamasu’s invincibility will be tested.

