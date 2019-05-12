Dragon Ball Heroes Shares Episode 12 Synopsis

Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has reached a new phase of the Universal Conflict arc as the new Core Area villain group has been making their way through the multiverse in a plan to wipe them all out. Each new episode has been a surprise as fans have not known what to expect from the series that’s seen fan-service returns of past characters, favorite transformations, and strange new battles. It’s been a curiousity for most.

Each new episode takes a wild turn from the last, so fans have been wondering just what could be coming from Episode 12 of the series. But thanks to translations from @MrOppaiSenpai on Twitter, now we have an idea of what to expect with a new synopsis.

Episode 12 of the series is titled “Super Fighters Assemble! The Decisive Battle of Universe 7!” and it is described as such, “The battle stage has finally moved to Universe 7. Goku and his friends attack the immensely powerful Hearts and Kamioren. At the same time in Universe 3, Cumber, who is wreaking havoc, and Cooler, who gained a new power, clash!”

Though Hearts stated that Core Area would be heading to Universe 7 next, it seems the conflicts in the next episode will be split. It turns out that the Evil Saiyan Cumber has been on Universe 3 and has been running amok all on his own, and Meta-Cooler, who was teased at the end of Episode 11, will be doing battle with Cumber. Universe 3 is a particular interesting choice for this considering its the one full of technological and robotic advancements.

It could be that Meta-Cooler got some kind of boost from Universe 3, and that’s not completely out of the question as this series has already provided a different side of Cooler as he’s not only achieved his own Golden transformation but has allied with Trunks in the meantime. But only time will tell as Episode 12 is slated to release later this June.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 11 of the series is now live and is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Climactic Battle.” The synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

