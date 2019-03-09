‘Dragon Ball’ Gaff Hilariously Removes One Saiyan’s Nipples

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a promotional anime series based off the popular arcade game in Japan, so it is admittedly not the biggest production out there. So there are bound to be a few gaffs mixed in here and there.

The recent episode of the promotional series has caught the attention of fans for its latest gaff removing the Evil Saiyan Cumber’s nipples when he transforms into Super Saiyan 3.

Today, on Heroes! Cumber has nipples! But then 5 seconds later, he doesn’t?! You mean…this throwaway promo series DOESN’T have top notch quality control?? Inconceivable! pic.twitter.com/NWBGvc6fsz — sailorspazz (@sailorspazz) March 7, 2019

As noted by @sailorspazz on Twitter, the Evil Saiyan has nipples on his chest when he first transforms into his Super Saiyan 3 form. But then a few seconds later, another angle revealed that Cumber did not have nipples at all. Thus leaving him a clean, action figure like physique. This is most likely a quick bit of missed quality control left in the official episode’s release, but it’s still quite a funny moment for fans.

The Dragon Ball series has had gaffs in its animation before as Dragon Ball Super‘s earlier episodes were marred by fans due to how off-model the characters were, but this is not as severe of a case. Each episode of Dragon Ball Heroes is less than ten minutes, and each character is only featured for a few moments. It’s nature as a side project probably means there isn’t a lot of time to devote to things like this.

This was in the midst of a major battle between the Evil Saiyan Cumber and Universe 11’s Jiren, and the nipple gaff in question happens when four or five more characters arrive. So while this is a hilarious bit for fans to poke fun at, it’s only a small part of the wild carnival that is Dragon Ball Heroes in the first place.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

