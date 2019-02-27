‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals New Villain’s Terrifying Goal

Dragon Ball Heroes is the absurd fan-fiction anime where anything can happen. Based on a popular game, fans can tune into this promotional series every month to see what Universe 7 is doing.

And what is that at the moment? Well, thanks to one villain, Universe 7 and more are under attack by a brand-new villain with one very ambitious goal.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes hit up fans with its eighth episode, and it was there they met Hearts. The character seems to be the one in charge of the villain organization plaguing the multiverse. He appears before Universe 9 as all its Saiyans are taken down along with Vegeta’s squad. Hearts takes the time to monologue his ultimate goal, and it is as insane as it is terrifying.

“I am the man who will take down the Omni-King, Hearts! With this Universe Seed, I will crush the Omni-King, the Kaioshin, the Gods of Destruction, underfoot,” Hearts says, making one of the boldest claims to drop from Dragon Ball in recent years.

“I’ll bring true freedom to all mortals. Isn’t it the best?”

While freedom for mortals sounds appealing, Vegeta is quick to call out Hearts on his hypocrisy. A truly altruistic goal would not require such manpower… and there is no way to take out the Omni-King at present. Hearts touches upon his preferred method of annihilating the deities, but as far as fans know, the Omni-Kings are invulnerable as they’re the most powerful beings in the multiverse. So, if Hearts is able to take them out, then it is time Goku made a comeback and stopped Hearts before he takes things too far.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

