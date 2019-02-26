‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Spoiler Teases Goku’s Revival

Dragon Ball Heroes will do what it wants, and that is why the whacky spin-off has become a favorite with fans. Sure, the promo show isn’t canon, but that has given it the ability to do things fans never thought they’d see. So, it was a matter of time until the show went there…

Killing off Goku, that is. The Saiyan can be around for so long before he needs a break, and what better rest can the hero get than death?

For those who aren’t all caught up with Dragon Ball Heroes, they should know the series kicked off with Goku intact. The series picked up sometime after the ‘Tournament of Power’ arc and saw Goku join Vegeta on a journey to save Future Trunks from the Prison Planet. It was there he encountered an evil Saiyan named Cumber, and things got wild.

As the ‘Prison Planet’ arc ended, fans left off with Goku in a bad place. The fighter came close to beating Cumber, but the villain was whisked away from the planet by his league. This left Goku exhausted on the Prison Planet when it exploded, leaving fans to wonder if the character died or not.

Now, fans have gotten a tease about whether Goku was killed during the arc. After the show’s eighth episode went live, fans were given the title for March’s installment, and the ninth episode will be named “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide!”.

Going by the name, it seems like Goku did pass away or was taken to the afterlife at the least. The anime teased a look at Goku as well showing him training with the Grand Priest, a task that most certainly aligns with the Saiyan dying. However, the preview did not see Goku sporting the usual halo which accompanies those who are still dead, so Goku was either revived immediately or has the Grand Priest to thank for his unthinkable survival.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

