‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen Mastery

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is on a universe destroying tear as a new group of villains seeks to take out as many universes as possible on their way to overthrowing the Omni-King.

This has brought out all sorts of new opportunities to show off Goku’s Ultra Instinct form in motion, and the latest episode teases that Goku now has full mastery over its first iteration, Ultra Instinct Omen.

Though Goku has used Mastered Ultra Instinct (which gives him silver hair) in the series prior, Episode 9 marks the debut of its proto state, Ultra Instinct Omen. Ultra Instinct Omen is what Goku uses in his fights with Jiren and Kefla in Dragon Ball Super, and using the state there in its incomplete form took a great deal of effort from Goku.

But in Episode 9, Goku arrives along with the Grand Priest already in Ultra Instinct Omen. There’s a sense that he’s mastered the use of this less stamina reducing form as he both utilizes strong offense and defense. Omen’s first appearances were marred by Goku’s lack of attack power on the way to his complete mastery of the state, but his appearance in Episode 9 has him quickly taking out Oren Vegeta and Kamin.

But the bigger question is that if he has truly mastered using Ultra Instinct in this way is how he managed to obtain it? The promotional anime series has teased that Goku began training with the Grand Priest, so perhaps this is what they were training towards. There’s also a question of whether or not he’s using this Omen form by choice as he’s reached the Mastered Ultra Instinct state in the past episodes. Hopefully future episodes will clear things up.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

