‘Dragon Ball’ Fans React to Goku Xeno’s Debut

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime series debuted over the weekend, and while it was only a short at less than ten minutes in length, it’s gotten a big response from the fandom. Of the big discussions surrounding the series, the debut of “Goku Xeno” has gotten a big fan reaction!

If you don’t know, Goku: Xeno (or “Goku Red”) is a version of Goku from an alternate timeline, who works for the organization known as the Time Patrol, a group of warriors formed by Future Trunks to protect the timeline. Goku Xeno has been featured in the Dragon Ball Heroes video/card game, which is why he’s also a major part of this anime “Prison Planet” storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on below for what Dragon Ball fans are saying about Goku Xeno’s anime debut!

Meet Goku Xeno

If you weren’t able to watch Dragon Ball Heroes, or just want the English translation, here’s the debut of Goku Xeno for your viewing pleasure:

Subbed by Moi (Super Dragon Ball Heroes — Goku Meets Xeno Goku) pic.twitter.com/jtnZEzy9Ln — Pᴇᴛᴇʀ – 伯多祿 (@ASpecialTomato) July 1, 2018

Not Your Silly Kakarot

Anime scooper Ken Xyro nails the clear difference in personality that Goku Xeno has. Not as silly as regular Goku – not sinister like Goku Black, but somewhere in between:

Tbh Xeno Goku feels a bit mature and… badass?



Or was that just me? ? pic.twitter.com/odFyEkNuPG — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) July 1, 2018

Xeno Fashion

As longtime Dragon Ball fans know, Goku’s fashion choices are almost as important as his actual transformations:

Xeno Goku outfit looks clean ? pic.twitter.com/OHnHPVZVL0 — DBZanto (@dbzanto) July 1, 2018



SSJ4 Makeover

This fan feels like even the questionable transformation of SSJ4 looks better on Goku Xeno:

Xeno Goku’s outfit is so heat it even makes SSj4 look cool — Zenrotto (@Zenrotto) July 1, 2018

One Piece of Goku

This fan is holding up Goku Xeno to be THE version of Goku that we deserve – not the One Piece-style goofster from Dragon Ball Super:

Xeno Goku = real Goku, DBS Goku = Diet Luffy. Even the VOICES are different. — Kairi Yajuu #Ordinary Time (@Kairi_Yajuu) July 1, 2018

Not My Goku

These fans clearly disagree with the ones above.

Just u Xeno Goku looks weak af & lame https://t.co/QqtoS4d3BU — Jōgan Covfefe مَسِيحِي (@Plunktrocity) July 2, 2018



I just watched episode one of SDBH. God that was horrible.



Structured worse than a fanfiction, Xeno Goku is a terrible character, and the animation is incredibly boring and stiff.



1/10. — Hi the Hello (@HiHiTheHello) July 1, 2018

Animation Degradation

The Dragon Ball fandom is #Savage about animation quality – so they of course went in on some of the lackluster work on Hereoes:

Super saiyan 4 Xeno Goku was so strong that he messed up Blue Goku’s animation.@KenXyro pic.twitter.com/2oYtzn0NH9 — boi (@gam_langkwenta) July 2, 2018

Power Levels

In addition to transformations and fashion, Dragon Ball hinges big on setting and comparing character power levels. That said:

@Herms98 Is This Script Still Legit

Cause I’m still Trying To Figure Out If CC Goku SSB Is Stronger Than Xeno Ssj4 Goku — DaReAl Z (@DaReAlZ_) July 2, 2018

Fun Fluff

This fan represents those who aren’t taking this whole thing too seriously – which is probably the way to go when it comes to a non-canon promo anime series of shorts:

just watched super dragon ball heroes aside of being a hyper expensive commercial, its fun, not really good tho, but fun 🙂



one other thing i love the contrast between xeno goku and DBS Goku ? pic.twitter.com/FQshnpNGLK — Magenta Fang. (@Jacobaaronkidd4) July 2, 2018



Hope For The Future

This fan wants to see more Goku-on-Goku action:

Really Excited for the upcoming episodes Super Dragon Ball Heroes Goku vs XENO Goku pic.twitter.com/LIfYg9KWAf — Gaming Tube (@GamingT44004402) July 2, 2018



Top 3 Things to Improve Dragon Ball Heroes Anime (so far)



1. Change the runtime from 8-9 minutes to 22 minutes and pacing to a more adequate speed.



2. Make the animation more fresh and fluent instead of stiff like Xeno Goku v. Goku.



3. Explain plot points in the episode — True Golden Frieza ?? (@KingWildfang) July 2, 2018



*****

Have you seen Dragon Ball Heroes? If so: what did you think? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 2 will be released online on July 16th – but only in Japan.