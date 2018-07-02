Anime

‘Dragon Ball’ Fans React to Goku Xeno’s Debut

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime series debuted over the weekend, and while it was only a short at […]

By

The Dragon Ball Heroes anime series debuted over the weekend, and while it was only a short at less than ten minutes in length, it’s gotten a big response from the fandom. Of the big discussions surrounding the series, the debut of “Goku Xeno” has gotten a big fan reaction!

If you don’t know, Goku: Xeno (or “Goku Red”) is a version of Goku from an alternate timeline, who works for the organization known as the Time Patrol, a group of warriors formed by Future Trunks to protect the timeline. Goku Xeno has been featured in the Dragon Ball Heroes video/card game, which is why he’s also a major part of this anime “Prison Planet” storyline.

Read on below for what Dragon Ball fans are saying about Goku Xeno’s anime debut!

Meet Goku Xeno

If you weren’t able to watch Dragon Ball Heroes, or just want the English translation, here’s the debut of Goku Xeno for your viewing pleasure: 

Not Your Silly Kakarot

Anime scooper Ken Xyro nails the clear difference in personality that Goku Xeno has. Not as silly as regular Goku – not sinister like Goku Black, but somewhere in between: 

Xeno Fashion

As longtime Dragon Ball fans know, Goku’s fashion choices are almost as important as his actual transformations: 

SSJ4 Makeover

This fan feels like even the questionable transformation of SSJ4 looks better on Goku Xeno: 

One Piece of Goku

This fan is holding up Goku Xeno to be THE version of Goku that we deserve – not the One Piece-style goofster from Dragon Ball Super

Not My Goku

These fans clearly disagree with the ones above. 

Animation Degradation

The Dragon Ball fandom is #Savage about animation quality – so they of course went in on some of the lackluster work on Hereoes

Power Levels

In addition to transformations and fashion, Dragon Ball hinges big on setting and comparing character power levels. That said: 

Fun Fluff

This fan represents those who aren’t taking this whole thing too seriously – which is probably the way to go when it comes to a non-canon promo anime series of shorts: 

Hope For The Future

This fan wants to see more Goku-on-Goku action: 

*****

Have you seen Dragon Ball Heroes? If so: what did you think? Let us know in the comments! 

Dragon Ball Heroes episode 2 will be released online on July 16th – but only in Japan. 

