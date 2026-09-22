Attack on Titan Shares New Look at MAPPA’s Anime Comeback

Attack on Titan is now in the works on a special anime comeback from the original studio behind it all, and now fans have gotten a new look at how this anime return is coming along so far. Though it has been sometime since Hajime Isayama’s massive anime and manga releases have come to an end, Attack on Titan is still just as big as it was during its peak. The franchise has been kept alive with all sorts of celebrations, and even had its own official holiday declared in Japan.

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As one of the ways Attack on Titan is making its big return in the next couple of years, Attack on Titan 3 is finally coming to consoles with a new video game take from Koei Tecmo. Though there is going to be something extra for fans as it was also revealed that Studio MAPPA are also working on a special anime opening for the game, and showcasing some of its biggest moments through their eyes once more. And you can check out some of the behind the scenes sketches of this new opening below.

MAPPA Shares Behind the Scenes Look at New Attack on Titan Anime Opening

MAPPA’s new anime opening for Attack on Titan 3 seems to be going back through some of the biggest moments from Attack on Titan’s story overall, and that’s going to be especially notable considering that MAPPA didn’t join the production of the series until its third and fourth season. Taking over the reins from WIT Studio, Attack on Titan eventually came to an end under MAPPA’s watch after two seasons and a few big screen feature film releases. Now it’s usually the studio that Attack on Titan fans associate with the anime the most.

MAPPA is clearly interesting in continuing to work with Attack on Titan following their time with the anime, and that’s why they seemingly jumped at the chance to work on this new opening. Unfortunately there does seem to be a bummer update included with this new look at the opening, however, as the reveal also teased that the opening might not be included with the launch of the game itself. Instead, it might be hitting the title in a later update. But it remains to be seen what that means for its worldwide launch.

What’s Next for Attack on Titan?

Courtesy of Kodansha / Koei Tecmo / MAPPA

It’s been 17 long years since Attack on Titan first began its run with Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, and it’s hard to truly encapsulate just how big of an impact it’s had on the manga and anime world. Its story about a young boy living in a small world ravaged by giant monsters was enough to quickly hook all sorts of fans, but the series got much more complicated over the course of its run to reveal a much deeper story than fans might have ever expected to see in action.

Getting an official holiday in Japan is likely only the start of all sorts of new projects for the Attack on Titan franchise. It’s hitting theaters in Japan later this year with a re-release of its feature films in the region, but there are no international plans for this re-release announced as of this time. But with the anime still so active after all this time, there could be a much fuller way to bring it back in the future.