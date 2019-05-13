Dragon Ball Heroes Shares New Lagss Details

Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ promotional anime series has shown-off quite a bit of fan-service as fan-favorite transformations and characters have made their appearance, but it has also introduced a strange new group of villains known as the Core Area. And one of the more interesting additions to this group is also the most mysterious as fans watched new villain Lagss defeat Ultra Instinct Omen Goku with her power.

But while the series has kept much of her origin and identity a secret, new details have been revealed as a character bio has sprung up online and reveals a whole new race in the Dragon Ball universe.

Thanks to translations provided by @Cipher_db on Twitter, we now have a full description of Lagss’ origin and character, “Voice by Shino Shimoji. Sole survivor of the extinct ‘glass people.’ Possesses ‘glassification,’ the ability to turn targets to glass, and ‘Glass Generation,’ the ability to create glass at will. Due to being raised in harsh environments from the time she was young because of her unique gifts, although she may not look it, she possesses immensely high battle strength.”

Not only does this description clarify that she indeed has the strength to defeat Goku completely if she decided to (and nearly did in Episodes 11 and 12), she also has abilities she has yet to unleash. Her appearance in the anime had her manipulating pieces of glass and using her “Glass Generation” to summon it to hold Goku in place, but she has yet to turn an enemy to glass.

With fans knowing that Lagss has this ability in her back pocket, there will be an even larger amount of tension as the Core Area continues to tear through the various universe of the multiverse. It will certainly make her a much bigger threat than the anime has already.

If you want to catch the promotional anime series for yourself, Episode 11 of the series is now live and is titled “Fierce Fight! Universe 11’s Climactic Battle.” The synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Trembling from his intense rage, Vegeta transforms into SSGSS: Evolution! Meanwhile, Hearts finally starts to show off his true abilities. Who will take control of the increasingly fierce battle in Universe 11?!”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.

