Dragon Ball Heroes Puts Out New Space-Time War Arc Poster

✖

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has put out a new poster for its big New Space-Time War arc. Dragon Ball Heroes has reached a new stage in the second season of its big promotional anime series, and this has meant the launch of a brand new arc with the newest episode of the series. As fans had seen with the previous episode of the series, Fu had used his new super demonic powers to help craft an entirely new universe and had trapped Goku and Vegeta within it. This has kicked off a whole new series of fights.

With the start of this new arc comes not only brand new enemies, but new takes on familiar enemies from the past. With this New Space-Time War arc, Goku and Vegeta will be coming face to face with a number of new villains and challenges in this second universe. This new wave of battles are the focus of the first poster for this new arc as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter. You can check out this next phase of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series below:

#SDBH PR Anime "New Space-Time War" Arc Key Visual "A new chapter, 'New Space-Time War Arc' begins! The Super Warriors start the battle for their lives...!" Ep12 releases later today. pic.twitter.com/xjSpb8xE2m — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 17, 2021

The New Space-Time War arc begins with Super Dragon Ball Heroes' latest episode, the twelfth in this second season overall. Recently making its big debut in Japan, the episode is titled "A New Space-Time War! The Ultimate Fierce Battle Begins!" and it's described as such, "Fu created a new space-time by using the power of the Universe Tree that duplicated the present universe. A new battle for the escape of Goku and those trapped in the new space-time begins! How will this ultimate fierce battle end!?"

The next episode's release date and details have yet to be revealed as of this writing, so unfortunately it might be a little bit of a wait before we get to see what's next for this mysterious new arc. But what do you think of this new arc for Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series? Curious to see what's next from this big arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!