Dragon Ball Promo Reveals Super Saiyan God Trunks In Action

Dragon Ball fans know the series has way more power boosts than necessary, but it is why they keep coming back. Over the years, the iconic series has debuted more than a dozen power-ups for its characters may they be heroes or villains. The arrival of Dragon Ball Super only added to the number, and it seems one favorite has tapped into a special form from the series.

After all, the news is out. For some time now, fans have known Future Trunks would be getting the Super Saiyan God form, and fans just got to see the fighter in action with the boost thanks to an all-new promo.

Over on Twitter, netizens were welcomed with the animated opening of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission 11. The clip, which can be seen below, features a series of recuts from the anime before Future Trunks shows up.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Universe Mission 11 Opening. pic.twitter.com/LuwptBR1kb — Dragon Ball Hype.🎃 (@DbsHype) October 17, 2019

As the trailer shows, Goku and Vegeta are pitted against a dark enemy with some seriously insane power. The pair are not able to defeat the baddie despite them going Super Saiyan Blue. When all hope appears to be lost, Trunks shows up in his Super Saiyan God form, and his hair is as red as can be.

The fighter seems to get an upper hand against the villain at first, but it doesn’t last for long. The clip cuts before fans learn the battle’s outcome, but they will find out in the next installment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Of course, fans are assuming the Saiyan lost as Super Saiyan God is on a lower tier than Super Saiyan Blue but who knows? There is always the chance Trunks pulled a victory, and he can pin the win on his all-new form if he’d like.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.