Dragon Ball Heroes Wows With Impressive Goku Fight Scene

Dragon Ball Heroes may not be canon to the anime’s main timeline, but that does not mean it has been foresaken by all. After the franchise put out its own promotional anime last year, fans started coming around to the series, and it seems the project’s latest installment has rather impressed anime fans.

After all, the latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes has come out, and fans admit they’re pretty shocked by how good one of its fight sequences looks.

As you can see above, the brand-new episode follows Goku as he takes on a bad guy known as Hearts. With the villain having powered up, Goku is forced to go Super Saiyan Blue to fight back, and their clash is a substantial one.

OKAY SDBH WAS FIRE THIS EPISODE This entire sequence was absolutely beautiful im in shock right now. Major MAJOR props to Shida! pic.twitter.com/XeylyLtehZ — Tech Starr 🥶 (@Deucedunkin) July 11, 2019

The clip follows Goku has he performs impressive acrobatics to fight Hearts, and the animation is very clean. The free-for-all ends with Goku finally on the upperhand, but there is no telling how long that will last. After all, Hearts has lots of tricks up his sleeves, and he is not afraid to use them.

According to reports, this sequence in question was animated by an animator known as Naotoshi Shida who worked on the Dragon Ball Super anime. Miyako Tsuji supervised the animation on the episode overall while Yamamuro oversaw corrections as the chief animation director. Finally, Kazuya Karasaw impressed with a stunning storyboard which laid out this fight.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series. You can experience it in a way through Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission on Nintendo Switch. Check out our review of the game here for more details.