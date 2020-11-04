Dragon Ball Heroes Special Announces Release Date

Dragon Ball Heroes has added an important side story to the Akira Toriyama franchise, introducing the concept of the "Xeno-Verse" and the Time Patrol to the mythos of the popular Shonen series, and the spin-off will be releasing a "special episode" later this month that is looking to expand upon the ever growing universe. While Super Dragon Ball Heroes is not a part of the main continuity that has been established within Dragon Ball Super, it has certainly given fans plenty of fan service by bringing back the transformation of Super Saiyan 4 and showing Vegeta and Trunks wielding the power of Super Saiyan 3 for the first time!

Currently, in the Dragon Ball Heroes anime, the truth behind the enigmatic scientist known as Fuu has been revealed, with his mother, Towa, laying it out that he will inherit the power of the Demon King from the "Dark Demon Dimension". Having been jettisoned from the unique landscape by his parents following both Super Saiyan 4 Vegito and Super Saiyan God Trunks taking down the denizens of this dark landscape, Fuu has clearly been working as hard as possible to change the universe by amassing an army of former Dragon Ball villains while also creating the Universe Tree in the process. Considering the poster that is used to promote the special, it's clear that Fuu will have a part to play in this upcoming special.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared a number of details about the upcoming Dragon Ball Heroes anime special under the title of "Rush To The Battlefield! Dragon Ball Heroes!" which will arrive via a live stream that will be released on November 15th of this month:

#SDBH PR Anime SPECIAL EPISODE [Ep29] will release in Mid-November 2020 (10th Anniversary event live stream is on 15 November on their channel. It'll be shown there but in LQ, later will be uploaded in HD) https://t.co/f2sgfiRzUz pic.twitter.com/bb3cVY0vVH — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) October 31, 2020

With a recently released poster showing off a new version of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta, utilizing the new found power of the Limit Breaker transformation, it's clear that Super Dragon Ball Heroes is going to continue exploring this spin-off universe for some time, both through the anime and in the video game that has become a hit in Japan via arcades.

Will you be trying to catch up this upcoming anime special? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!