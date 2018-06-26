‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode Synopsis Confirms A Big Hunt

When it comes to canon, the Dragon Ball fandom takes things seriously. Debates about Akira Toriyama’s iconic series are always going on, but sometimes it is nice to let canon go and have fun.

Don’t think so? Well, maybe you will change your mind when BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shares its special Dragon Ball Heroes anime. The synopsis for its premiere has gone up, and it sounds all sorts of crazy.

For those who need a bit of context, here’s the deal. In July, Dragon Ball Heroes will leap from the video game world to anime for a special PR series. The short special will adapt the fan-favorite ‘Prison Planet’ arc from Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and the adaptation’s site shared a description for episode one recently. You can check out the blurb below:

“Goku vs Goku! A Transcendent Battle Begins on Prison Planet!!

Competing for Dragon Balls, Goku, Vegeta, Fū and a mysterious “Evil Saiyan” exerting overwhelming power begin an unprecedented intense battle.”

As you can see, the first part of the Dragon Ball Heroes anime will blast fans to the past. Son Goku and Vegeta are about to go on an old-fashioned hunt for Dragon Balls, but the pair will not be competing against each other. No, they have other opponents to worry about. After all, Fu and an Evil Saiyan will be on their tail, and it sounds like the heroes will need those Dragon Balls ASAP.

For gamers, they will know why this Dragon Ball hunt is so important. According to Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Goku and Vegeta need to collect the seven Special Dragon Balls in order to free themselves and Future Trunks from the Prison Planet they find themselves on. The duo need to collect the relics before others can use them for their own escape, so here is to hoping Bulma’s Dragon Radar might work on these new artifacts.

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its impending promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”

