‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Shares Ultra Instinct Easter Egg

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has shown off fights fans would never be able to see in the official series canon, and the latest episode even brought back Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen state thanks to the help of the Grand Priest.

And with Ultra Instinct’s return, Episode 9 of the series also sneaks in a subtle shout out to Ultra Instinct’s appearance in Dragon Ball Super. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

😱Goku be dodging ki blasts like trying to dodge paying your taxes#DragonBallHeroes

Full Video: https://t.co/bqj6l20OAX pic.twitter.com/Ju3o9oQJC6 — 🔥Oppai Senpai🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) March 9, 2019

As spotted by @MrOppaiSenpai on Twitter, when Goku makes his big return to Super Dragon Ball Heroes in the latest episode his Ultra Instinct use mirrors the way Ultra Instinct was displayed in Dragon Ball Super Episode 115. In that episode, Goku had reached Ultra Instinct for the second time due to fighting the super strong Kefla. He swiftly dodges Kefla’s ki blasts with little effort, and it was a big showcase for the state.

In Episode 9, he dodges Oren Vegeta’s ki blasts in the same swift, effortless way. He then punches Oren Vegeta with the same effortless motion and knocks Oren out of Vegeta completely. It’s a great return for Ultra Instinct in the series especially after the Mastered version appeared a few episodes prior. But now the Grand Priest is here and giving Goku a new edge that fans will want to see develop further.

If you want to catch the series for yourself, Episode 9 of the series is currently live now. It’s titled “Goku Revived!! Strongest vs. Strongest Collide” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “Jiren stands before Cumber, who has appeared and run amok in Universe 11. A fearsome battle unfolds between the two. Just then, Goku, whose whereabouts had been unknown, appears alongside the Great Priest.”

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!