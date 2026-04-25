Netflix’s One Piece Exec Explains Why Major Character Was Removed in Season 2

One of the minds behind Netflix’s One Piece live-action series confirmed that not only is a major character going to be making their appearance in the next season, but explained why they were cut from Season 2. One Piece is now in the works on its third season with Netflix, and it will be tackling the massive Alabasta saga from Eiichiro Oda’s original manga. The third season will be introducing even more faces to the live-action world, and that might be a surprise considering all the new faces already seen in the second season.

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Speaking with IGN, Netflix’s One Piece showrunner Joe Tracz confirmed that the second season actually did involve Princess Vivi’s trusty duck companion Karoo. While Karoo appears early on in the Grand Line escapes, Tracz confirms that the duck won’t appear until the third season. Speaking about why Karoo was cut from the series, Tracz explained that it would “strain believability” for Vivi going undercover as a member of Baroque Works.

Why Karoo Was Cut From Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Series

Courtesy of Toei Animation

“We wrote Karoo into Season 2. Karoo was originally in our first draft of Season 2,” Tracz explained about Karoo’s absence in One Piece Season 2. “At some point in the room, I was like, ‘I will not make this show. If we had to cut Karoo’ because I love Karoo. And then we did end up having to make the decision to Karoo, which is a little bit of a story reason. It does strain believability that Vivi would go undercover, bring her Alabasta duck along. It starts to feel like Baroque Works is not the cunning organization they’re made out to be.”

It turns out that the One Piece live-action tease got so far along with Karoo before cutting out the character that there’s a placeholder object, “I remember when the trailer was coming out, people saying, what is that bakery cart we keep seeing? Well, the role of Karoo in Whiskey Peak is played by a bakery cart. And we made sure that Vivi would talk about Karoo, so that even though Karoo’s not a part of this leg of her journey, he’s there in spirit. It was very important when we had that scene with the dinosaur that we gave lip service so that people would know we love Karoo, too.”

Karoo to Debut in Netflix’s One Piece Season 3

Courtesy of Toei Animation

“Don’t worry, he’s in Alabasta,” Tracz confirmed when asked if Karoo would appear in the third season, One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. “We’re filming Season 3 now, but it’s been so amazing to just see everyone here. The entire crew, everyone puts so much detail into everything. And that’s why there are so many Easter eggs. Sometimes they come from us in scripts.” But Tracz went on to note how the entire team behind the live-action series would try and figure out ways to get even more from Oda’s manga into the production.

“Sometimes it’s our production design team, our set-dec team, our costume designers coming to us and saying, hey, we know this is something from the manga, could we work this in here? Can we put this in here?” Tracz continued. “And we’re so happy that everyone here loves the source material so much that they want to put those things in, and that we have fans that . That’s really incredible. Not every show is so lucky to have people watch that closely and pay attention in that way.”

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HT – IGN