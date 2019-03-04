‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases A Total Vegeta Takeover

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ latest arc has seen a new group of villains attack the mulitiverse, and among those villains are fighters sharing an ability with Dragon Ball GT‘s Baby in which they can take over an opponent’s body.

One card coming to the arcade game teases Vegeta’s full takeover by these foes as it appears that he has a familiar white hair and crosshair eyed look as he did back then. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game is already moving on to its next big arc as Goku and the others are fighting a team of demons, the cards often reflect many of the big transformations or moments of the game’s story. With the promotional anime series currently adapting the game’s Universal Conflict arc, there’s a chance this new Vegeta form could make an appearance.

It’s a different look than Vegeta took when he was taken over by Baby in GT, and this could be a reflection of how different Vegeta is from his look back then. Oren and Kamin are also creations from Tsufuru, and were discarded when they were believed to be too strong. Their method of possessing a fighter seems to be different, however.

As demonstrated with Kale and Caulifla in Episode 8 of the promotional anime, a possessed fighter gets a familiar makeover fans of Dragon Ball GT are all too familiar with. But they turn into light particles, and can leave the body without too much trouble. Fans would most likely enjoy Vegeta getting possessed by an enemy once more as it would make the current arc more exciting to watch.

He and Future Trunks are fighting to save the multiverse without the help of Goku (who’s currently training with the Grand Priest), and when Goku does return to the series it would be quite a shock to everyone involved if he has to fight a Tuffle possessed Vegeta in another series.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

If you want to catch it for yourself, Episode 8 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is online now. It’s titled, “Invasion of the Ultimate, Worst Warriors! Universe 6 Demolished!” The previous synopsis for the episode reads as such, “Vegeta and Trunks rushed over to help Universe 6, but will they be able to escape this predicament?! Don’t miss the unfolding chaos! Trunks and company face an uphill battle against Oren and Kamin’s fierce combination attacks. In the middle of the fight, the Core Area warrior Hearts appears and reveals his shocking plan.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!